Mumbai Police shares cat vibing to music video to warn people about hackers

The image is a screengrab of a video of a cat vibing to music which previously went all sorts of viral. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Every now and then, the authorities take to social media to remind people about practices that help in online safety. Mumbai Police’s latest post on Twitter is no different as it urges people to keep different passwords for different accounts. And, following their style, this post by the department is witty too.

“Be a smart cat! Don’t vibe on the same password for all your accounts,” they wrote and shared a viral video with mild modifications. The video is of a cat vibing to music which previously went all sorts of viral.

Take a look at the clip to see what they shared:

The department also shared the video on Instagram. People on both the platforms shared tons of comments on the posts.

“Let’s give this page’s admin a round of applause!” shared an Instagram user. “Mumbai Police is savage,” expressed another. “Gosh I can’t stop laughing,” commented a third.

What do you think of the post?