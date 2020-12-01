Mumbai Police shares clip from Mirzapur to convey cyber safety message

Mumbai Police shared a scene from the new Netflix reality TV show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives yesterday to dispense some important cyber safety information to netizens. Now, they’re using another popular web television series to spread some knowledge about how to deal with cyber fraudsters. Their must-watch post is not only highly educational but also super funny.

Posted on the Mumbai Police official Instagram and Twitter accounts on December 1, this recording is a compilation of scenes from Amazon Prime Video’s original web series Mirzapur. The video shows actor Pankaj Tripathi, as the fictional character Akhandanand Tripathi, shaking his head at various occasions.

The caption shared alongside the clip describes an imaginary scene. It reads, “Fraudsters: Congratulations! You have won a crore in an online lottery. Please share your account details. Responsible Citizens: Shouldn’t I just block you, #Dial100 and report instead? Us:”

Herein, the Mumbai Police is encouraging people not only to block cyber fraudsters but to also report them.

Since being shared on the Internet, this post has garnered a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The post has accumulated over 39,500 views on Instagram and garnered many comments on Twitter.

Here is what people had to say about the share. One Instagram user said, “Mumbai police is too good”.

Another individual on the photo and video sharing platform wrote, “Fab”. “Meme game so strong,” read one comment under the post.

Tweeple had a similar reaction to the share. A Twitter person stated, “Brilliant meme,” while others left laugh out loud emojis under the share.

What are your thoughts on the post?

Also Read | Mumbai Police uses scene from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives to convey important cyber safety message