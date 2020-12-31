Mumbai police shares hilarious posts on New Year’s Eve celebration ideas

From parties to outings to gatherings, these were the ways in which people used to celebrate New Year. However, owing to the ongoing pandemic this year is going to be very different as people are looking forward to welcome 2021 in a safe way. The authorities are also taking to social media to remind people about the same. Just like these posts by Mumbai Police where they shared ‘perfect’ plans for New Year Eve’s celebrations. No points for guessing what the creative pots by the department say – stay home, be safe.

In this post,the department has a special message for those who’re single and ready to mingle. Check out:

Did that share made you chuckle? Then wait till you see the next one. It has a musical twist too.

In yet another post, Mumbai Police urged people to BYOB, but not in the way you think. When the department says BYOB, they mean this:

Take a look at the latest post they shared:

Since being shared, the posts have gathered tons of comments. While some were impressed by the department’s creativity, others wrote about the importance of maintaining safety protocols during celebrations.

“Awesome humour,” wrote an Instagram user. “I am in love with @mumbaipolice cause they are trying their best to encourage people for things in funny way. I never thought @mumbaipolice will ever try to acknowledge people with memes and jokes,” shared another.

There were many who shared laughing out loud emojis to express themselves.

What do you think of the shares by Mumbai Police?