Mumbai Police shares puzzle with hidden messages. Can you crack it?

“Luck by chance, safe by choice! Solve the code to reveal a message,” Mumbai Police tweeted using the hashtag #TakingOnCorona.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 17:14 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police shared this puzzle on Twitter. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Are you someone who loves solving puzzles? Then, this post by Mumbai Police will sit well with you. Even if you’re not an enthusiast, chances are that the share will pique your interest because of the important messages it conveys.

“Luck by chance, safe by choice! Solve the code to reveal a message,” the department tweeted using the hashtag #TakingOnCorona. The post is complete with an image of the puzzle.

It shows four separate boxes, with numbers written on them, quite similar to the tickets used in the game of Talmbola. The words “Crack That Code,” are also written on the image.

Take a look at the post and see if you can crack it:



If you’re still trying to understand, allow us to explain. The way to crack the code is to replace the numbers with alphabets. Like 1 = a, 2 = b, 3 = c and so on. So, by that logic the code in the first box translates to “Stay Home.”

Some Twitter users solved the puzzle and also shared the answers on the post’s comments section. Like this individual, who not only shared the answer but also asked Mumbai Police about the reward they are going to receive. To which, the department, quite aptly, replied “Your priceless safety is the biggest reward! For the rest we may surely plan something once we bid #corona goodbye forever!”

Take a look at the conversation here:

Here’s what another person shared:

Take a look at what others tweeted:

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s tweet?

