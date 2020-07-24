Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police shares why 24/7 is more than a date to them

Mumbai Police shares why 24/7 is more than a date to them

“24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst,” Mumbai Police wrote.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was shared by Mumbai Police on both Twitter and Instagram. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai Police often takes a creative path to put forth all sorts of information in front of people. Mostly, they share advisory posts to drive home essential messages. Though important, their recent post is a little different from their usual ones. The department, on both Twitter and Instagram shared, why 24/7is more than a date to them.

They actually used the date to put across the message that the officials of the department are always there to help people in need and keep the city safe.

“24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst,” they wrote in the caption. They also shared an image which shows cops riding Segways. The caption on the picture reads, “24-7 on duty for the 24-7 city!”



Since being shared, both their posts, have received tons of appreciative comments from people. Many applauded and thanked the cops for their hard work.



“All heroes don’t wear capes and Mumbai Police shall always be No. 1 heroes for Mumbaikars. Come 26/11, come monsoons, come novel coronavirus or any other unforeseen contingency, y’all have always protected us and we will always be proud of you,” wrote an Instagram user.

“Thank you is a very small word to express,” expressed another. “Thank you for always being there,” expressed a third.

Here’s what tweeple shared:

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

Also Read | Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2,368 new coronavirus cases in Pune district, 58 deaths
Jul 24, 2020 13:59 IST
Oil prices stable as US-China tensions offset weak dollar
Jul 24, 2020 14:00 IST
Goa SSC Result 2020 date and time: Goa board to declare Class 10 results on July 28
Jul 24, 2020 13:58 IST
US-China conflict to impair global trade which is vital for India’s reopening: Raghuram Rajan
Jul 24, 2020 13:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.