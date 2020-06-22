‘Always be pre’pav’ed!’ tweets Mumbai Police. Confused about what they mean? Check out this tweet

Sections
Mumbai Police has used ‘pav’ in a tweet about perfect combos. Of course there’s a message.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:25 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police shared a little clip in their tweet which compares some of the most perfect combinations. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)

Mumbai Police should get an A+ for creativity and if you have any doubts, just look at their tweets. The posts are quirky and interesting, and the best part is that they always have a message. Their latest post is no different.

In a tweet shared about an hour ago, Mumbai Police shared about the need to ‘always be pre’pav’ed!’. If you have noticed the word ‘pav’ standing out in that tweet, don’t be confused.

Mumbai Police shared a little clip in their tweet which compares some of the most perfect combinations. Vada, Bhaji, Bhurji and Kheema are incomplete without Pav and make a perfect pair when coupled with the bread. Similarly, every person is incomplete without a mask. Hence their hashtag ‘#NoMaskaOnlyMask’.



Since being shared, the tweet has collected quite a few reactions along with some 500 likes.



“Very nice message,” shares an individual. “Savage as always!” comments another. “Making us aware while making us smile , I will always be pre’pav’ed,” replies a third clearly impressed with Mumbai Police’s creativity.

The Mumbai Police handle also shared a creative post with a punny twist for International Yoga Day that was celebrated yesterday. In their post, Mumbai Police wrote that they are “doing the right ‘mudra’ all the time to ensure that the maximum city is up and running.”

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s latest tweet?

