Mumbai Police shows a different side of sarcastic Chandler Bing, him giving important advice

Being funny is a quality but the character Chandler Bing, from popular TV series Friends, takes it to a whole new level. A benchmark for sarcasm and the king of wit, retorts from Chandler Bing often made us laugh out loud – and continues to do so.

Now, he’s helping Mumbai Police deliver an important message but in a different way than his usual self. Wondering how? Well, by giving a piece of advice which is important for all us to follow.

“The kind of ‘Friends’ for keeps!” with this caption the department shared an image featuring Chandler Bing and Monica Geller. It also has an important note of advice from Chandler.

Take a look:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered over 18,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Expectedly, there were many who praised the department for their creative tweet. There were also some who couldn’t stop appreciating the fact that Mumbai Police used Chandler Bing’s character to put forth such essential information.

“Fantastic posts and fantastic job you all are doing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing thoughts,” wrote another. “Meanwhile Janice ‘OMG EHEHEHE’,” joked a third mentioning Chandler’s love interest from the show before Monica. “This account just keeps getting cooler and cooler,” wrote a fourth.

Besides the praiseful comments, people also came up with their own twists. Just like this person who wrote, “Maybe Monica chose Chandler because Richard didn’t wear mask. Just saying.”

“So no one told you, life was gonna be this way,” wrote an Instagram user and we do understand the emotions behind those words.

What do you think of the post?

Also Read | Mumbai Police wittily uses Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s ‘Tell me why’ scene for this important message