Mumbai Police thanks their ‘all weather friend’ in an Insta post. People are in awe

While dealing with the ongoing pandemic, Maharashtra also had to face the raging Cyclone Nisarga yesterday. Mumbai Police, who is working relentlessly to deal with the adversities to keep people safe, has taken to Instagram to share a note of gratitude. In the post, they thanked their ‘all weather friends’ – the people of Mumbai. They expressed their appreciation towards Mumbaikars for following rules and regulations during the trying times.

The department also shared a video with a positive caption that reads, “Together, we can overcome any adversity!”

The video is a collection of different shots and images detailing the work done by Mumbai Police. It also shows how people of the city are helping police by following the rules. The video ends with, “Thank you. You have made our being on duty worthy. Thank you Mumbai for weathering the storm together.”

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 33,000 likes – and counting. People flooded the post’s comments section with all sorts of appreciative reactions. They lauded the department for doing an amazing job and some also called the cops the “real heroes.”

“Mumbai Police rocks!” wrote an Instagram user. “Hats off sir, no words can ever describe the tremendous work done by the police,” expressed another. “Mumbai is grateful for Mumbai Police,” wrote a third and several others expressed the same notion.

