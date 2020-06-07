Mumbai Police uses Bart’s blackboard scene from The Simpsons to put forth important messages on cyber safety

Sections
Mumbai Police has now shared a set of images inspired by a scene from the show The Simpsons.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 15:09 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

One of the images shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram. (Instagram/Mumbai Police)

If you are a fan of The Simpsons, then you need no introduction to Bart’s blackboard scene. For those who are yet to catch up, it is an animated American sitcom. Credit scenes of most of the episodes of this show open with Bart, the character of the son in the show, writing something on a backboard at school – presumably as punishment for his antics. What he writes changes from episode to episode, and now Mumbai Police has used that scene to put forth some important messages on cyber safety.

“D’oh! The Simpsons are going to follow these guidelines on cyber safety. You should too,” the department wrote and shared four images. They show Bart writing that how he will “verify facts before sharing WhatsApp forwards” or “won’t share OTP or password with anyone.”

Check the entire post to know what else Bart has in store for you:



“Great work. Enlightenment is key,” wrote an Instagram user, and we can’t agree more. As for the other people, they shared all sorts of comments on the post. While some praised the Mumbai Police for their creativity, others expressed that they’ll follow the rules diligently.



“Brilliant idea!” wrote an Instagram user. “To do list!” expressed another. “Looks like I need to hear the Simpsons and change my passwords now,” wrote a third.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

