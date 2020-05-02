Mumbai Police uses Hermione Granger’s sass to reaffirm stay at home message

From year one to year seven, Hermione Granger was not just the cleverest but also the sassiest witch at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Who can forget some of her most iconic lines which could shame anyone into going to the library or back to their dormitory. The Mumbai Police is now borrowing some of this famous witch’s sassy magic to motivate people to stay indoors.

Shared on Mumbai Police’s official Instagram account on May 2 it’s a Gif which shows a snippet from the first Harry Potter movie, The Philosopher’s Stone. This clip captures the beautiful moment when Hermione, in all her boss-witch attitude, calls Harry an ‘idiot’ for flying on his broom after Malfoy without any adult supervision. Truly, that was a careless move from Potter’s side! This is probably why Mumbai Police decided to use the scene to advise Mumbaikars to not be as reckless as the boy-who-lived and stay inside to flatten the curve.

“You already know Hermione’s reaction if you step out unnecessarily during the lockdown. Just #StayHome magical folks of Mumbai to win ‘The Battle’ against corona #BattleOfMumbaikars”,” wrote the department and shared the post.

It currently has over 36,000 views.

This is how netizens reacted to this creative use of the Harry Potter film series to reiterate the lockdown message. One person wrote, “Swag level 100”. While another wrote, “HP reference by our cops, this can’t get better”.

An Instagram user appreciated the page’s admin by saying, “I really want to know who’s the admin! Man, you are killing it”. Honestly, we agree!

“Mumbai Police memes making my day,” read another comment.

What are your thoughts on this clever reference?

