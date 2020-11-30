Mumbai Police uses scene from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives to convey important cyber safety message

The image shows a still from the new Netflix reality TV show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police often uses its social media presence to convey important information regarding cyber safety to netizens. Usually, their posts are not only educational but also quite hilarious. Their latest share is no exception to the rule and may leave you feeling educated and entertained, all at once.

Mumbai Police shared this almost 10-second-long video on their official Instagram and Twitter accounts on November 30. The clip is a snippet from an episode of the new Netflix reality TV show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The series follows the lives of four women, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan.

The caption shared alongside the recording reads, “That ‘Insta-nt’ regret when you realise social media ‘reach’ has reached you irl. Too many live updates on social media may also be used by some anti-social elements in real life”. Three hashtags, #TheSocialMediaLives, #CyberSafety, #StayCyberSafe, have been shared alongside the post.

The video shows the four women holidaying in Doha. They encounter a man who appears to be following them. Check out the clip to see what happens next:

The share aims to discourage people from posting too many details about their whereabouts on social media.

Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has more than 29,000 views on Instagram and many comments on Twitter.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One Instagram user said, “Good one”.

A Twitter user wrote, “Very important message for all of us to be aware”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

