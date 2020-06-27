Sections
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai Police wittily uses football clubs’ rift on song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to send across important message

Mumbai Police wittily uses football clubs’ rift on song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to send across important message

Mumbai Police yet again shared such an advisory post which has won people over.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:35 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shared by Mumbai Police on both Instagram and Twitter. (Instagram/@mumbaipolice)

Mumbai Police has done it again. They have skillfully and wittily turned a popular topic of debate between two very popular football clubs into a way to put forth an essential message. And, expectedly, the post is now winning people over.

Referencing to the popular rivalry between the football clubs Liverpool and Manchester United over the song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, the department has now shared a post. This came after Liverpool bagged their Premier League win after 30 years, just a day back.

If you’re unaware, the song “You’ll Never Walk Alone” is an anthem of the Liverpool football club. Several Manchester United Football Club fans however claim that the song was first heard in Old Trafford, a stadium in Greater Manchester, England – also the home for Manchester United.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram Mumbai Police has now shared a ‘man-datory’ massage for everyone. This essential advisory note is something that everyone should follow.



“’Man-datory’ 6 feet distancing to be followed so that your ‘City’ can win this ‘clash’ against COVID-19,” the department wrote. They also shared an image with a note that aptly fits the current situation. The caption on the image reads “You’ll never walk alone,” but it comes with an asterisk – indicating there’s a condition applied to that statement. What’s the condition? It’s that no one will walk alone except for now so that “we don’t have to wait 30 years to win against coronavirus.” Also, Mumbai Police added the hashtag #PremierSafety in the image.

Since being shared some two hours ago, the post has already captured people’s attention. The reactions are similar to the post they shared on Twitter.

“Brilliant,” wrote a Twitter user. “Mumbai Police got no chills,” expressed another. “This is by far the best tweet,” tweeted a third.

There were several who applauded Mumbai Police referencing Liverpool’s current win, as well as, their rivalry with Manchester United.

What do you think of Mumbai Police’s post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

If Misbah is to be Babar’s mentor, then we have a problem: Aamer Sohail
Jun 27, 2020 14:02 IST
‘Immune cells involved in protection against Covid-19 identified’: Study
Jun 27, 2020 14:00 IST
Ammonia gas leak in factory in AP’s Kurnool kills manager, 3 others survive
Jun 27, 2020 13:59 IST
German state bank faces $112 million of losses from Wirecard
Jun 27, 2020 13:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.