Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Mumbai power outage: Tweeple use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Mumbai power outage: Tweeple use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Mumbai’s major power outage happened because of a grid failure at around 10 am on Monday.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:17 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai power cuts inspired various reactions. (Twitter/@SwatKat77)

At around 10 am on Monday, October 11, a grid failure in Mumbai led to power outages throughout the city. The power cuts affected neighbourhoods and suburbs throughout India’s financial capital, disrupting people’s daily routines. However, in true Mumbai spirit, residents of the city decided to express their emotions regarding the situation with a bit of humour.

Here are some of the best posts to have graced Twitter regarding the Mumbai power cuts.

Business tycoon, Anand Mahindra shared this:



Some individuals who were ready to start their workweek whilst working from home may not be so unhappy about the power outage, or so is shown in these memes:



Then some were about to start their online classes. These students also had a few thoughts to share:

Bollywood actor, Kunal Khemu shared this hilarious video which may leave you in splits:

This tweet is about how Delhiites are reacting to the power outage in Bombay:

This particular Twitter user is done with 2020 and expressed so using this meme:

Here are some other funny tweets from the micro-blogging application:

You can get live updates on the power outage situation by clicking here.

What are your thoughts on these posts? Any that particular tickled your funny bone? Or were there some that you related to extra hard? Be sure to head to Twitter to see more of such shares.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Oct 12, 2020 13:55 IST
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST
FMSitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
Oct 12, 2020 14:15 IST
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:28 IST

latest news

Bombay high court grants pre-arrest bail to man booked for possession of 3.225 kg ganja
Oct 12, 2020 14:29 IST
Carrie Lam postpones policy speech after being ordered to travel to China
Oct 12, 2020 14:26 IST
Army’s BRO building 100+ bridges by March, most of them near China border
Oct 12, 2020 14:25 IST
Bihar minister Vinod Kumar Singh dies at 54
Oct 12, 2020 14:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.