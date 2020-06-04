Mumbai sky turns bright orange after Cyclone Nisarga, people tweet mesmerising pictures

Sections
Business tycoons Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka have shared pictures of Mumbai’s orange sky.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 15:41 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anand Mahindra shared a beautiful picture of the incredible Mumbai skyline. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Raigad district yesterday as it hit coastal Maharashtra with full fury. The eye of the storm narrowly missed the city of Mumbai doing more damage to the coastal areas. Amid this, some pictures of the Mumbai skyline made their way onto Twitter and they have left people mesmerised.

The images show the city’s skyline painted in bright orange. From calling it beautiful to comparing it with fire, several people shared pictures of the Mumbai sky. Among them are business tycoons Anand Mahindra and Harsh Goenka.

Mahindra shared two posts detailing the incredible beauty of the skyline. In one post he wrote, “God is obviously an artist, with a palette of many moods.” In the other tweet, he shared, “The heavens too, seem to be heaving a sigh of relief.”





“#NisargaCyclone came floating into our life in Mumbai, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add a golden hue to my sunset sky,” with this caption Geonka shared this image:



Here’s an individual who shared a video of the Mumbai skyline which looks like molten gold:

Take a look at this image which may make you say “wow”:

There were some who tweeted images of a purple sky just before sunset.

A large part of Raigad district was devastated after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in the area. NDRF teams are working in the cyclone-affected areas to ensure all possible assistance to people.

