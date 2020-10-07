Mummy coffin sealed 2,600 years ago opened in front of live audience. Viral video sparks mixed reactions

At a recent event, an ancient mummy coffin, which was sealed nearly 2,600 years ago was opened in front of a live audience in Egypt. A video of the event has now gone all sorts of viral online. While it has left some fascinated, many were not so happy and shared their concerns.

This is the first of 59 sealed sarcophagi that were found earlier this year in the necropolis of Saqqara, south of Cairo near Memphis, reports Global News. This coffin contained the remains of a long-buried priest wrapped in an ornate burial cloth. It was also decorated to resemble the deceased priest’s face.

Several people are now sharing the video on various social media platforms. Among them is Greg Lewis, New Zealand Ambassador to Egypt. “Honoured to be invited by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities HE Khaled El Anany to Saqqara for the announcement that a new tomb of mummies has been discovered. I saw one being opened for the first time in 2600 years! Truly amazing!” he tweeted.

The video shows a few people opening the coffin as others stand around watching.

With close to 4.9 lakh views, the video has received all sorts of reactions from people. From expressing their amazement to saying this is “disrespectful” to expressing their concerns about people flouting Covid-19 safety rules, people posted varied comments.

A few, jokingly, were reminded of the horror movies involving mummies:

All the coffins will eventually be placed at the new Grand Egyptian Museum for display. The place is currently under construction.