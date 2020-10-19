Sections
Mummy dog rescues pup from Karnataka’s flood-affected village. Watch

Visuals showed the mother holding her pup in her mouth, wading through knee-deep waters, and taking her to a dry location.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:09 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Vijayapura Karnataka

The image shows a mummy dog carrying a baby dog in her mouth. (Twitter/@ANI)

Amid widespread flooding due to incessant rain in several parts of Karnataka, a dog was seen rescuing her young pup from the flood-affected Tarapur village of Vijayapura.

Visuals showed the mother holding her pup in her mouth, wading through knee-deep waters, and taking her to a dry location.

Several parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh have been severely affected by incessant rain in the last week. Concerned authorities of the respective states have assured rescue efforts.

