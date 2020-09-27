Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Music group of visually impaired women resume concerts in Egypt

Music group of visually impaired women resume concerts in Egypt

The orchestra, made up entirely of visually-impaired women apart from their conductor, played for a small group, wearing masks and exercising social distancing.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Cairo

A member of Al-Nour Wal Amal (Light and Hope) chamber orchestra wears a protective mask as she plays during the first concert. (REUTERS)

Egypt’s Al Nour Wal Amal (light and hope) chamber orchestra, a music group of visually-impaired women, has faced many challenges over the decades, yet none was like this year’s pandemic.

After months without playing, the orchestra members resumed rehearsals three weeks ago and held their first concert since the start of the global health crisis on Sunday at the Manasterly Palace in Cairo.

The orchestra, made up entirely of visually-impaired women apart from their conductor, played for a small group, wearing masks and exercising social distancing.

Maestro Mohamed Saad Basha with members of Al-Nour Wal Amal. ( REUTERS )

In March, Egypt imposed several restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus including banning all cultural activities. The orchestra members found this extremely frustrating and missed the fulfilment they get from making music, they said.



“The coronavirus came about, and we all had to stay at home,” said Amal Fikry, deputy director of Al Nour Wal Amal Association, a charity that runs the orchestra.

“The girls were very upset that they had to stay home. They didn’t have their special instruments.” 

Spectators wearing protective masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the members of Al-Nour Wal Amal (Light and Hope). ( REUTERS )

Egypt has relaxed coronavirus restrictions recently, which enabled the women to rehearse again, although in smaller groups.

The orchestra currently holds its fourth generation of musicians. They have performed in more than 25 countries, including Austria, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, Spain, Japan and Greece.

The women have special techniques to read and memorize notes. They specialize in Western classical music, as well as modern oriental music.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
Sep 27, 2020 12:52 IST
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Sep 27, 2020 13:24 IST
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Sep 27, 2020 11:26 IST
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Sep 27, 2020 13:22 IST

latest news

Armenia says it shot down 2 Azerbaijani copters in dispute
Sep 27, 2020 14:06 IST
Farhan shares a stunning street art on Rishi Kapoor, see it here
Sep 27, 2020 13:53 IST
George Everest’s house in Mussoorie to become cartography museum
Sep 27, 2020 13:52 IST
Sci-fi genre in India: Much fanfare but why so sparse?
Sep 27, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.