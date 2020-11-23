‘Music has no language, no boundaries,’ tweets Harsh Goenka while sharing video of Jerusalema dance challenge

If you’ve been around the Internet recently, then you may have come across some videos of the Jerusalema dance challenge. The challenge entails people uploading clips of themselves dancing to the uplighting track by South African musician Master KG with the hashtag #Jerusalemachallenge. Now, Harsh Goenka has shared a recording of some talented kids from Masaka Kids Africana, a group from Uganda - Masaka, dancing to the track with a heartfelt message. The wholesome share may bring a smile to your face.

Initially shared on YouTube from Masaka Kids Africana’s YouTube channel in October, the video is capturing the attention of netizens after being shared on Twitter on November 22. Goenka posted the almost one-minute-long video with a sweet message. It reads, “The world erupted in a dance challenge from the song ‘Jerusalema’ and what followed is an unprecedented frenzy with the song going viral”.

The text further goes onto say, “Music has no language, no boundaries. I hope it touches your heart the way it has touched mine”. Check out the post below to see the impressive dance moves of these children:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The clip currently has over 1.4 million views whilst the tweet in itself has accumulated over 1,000 likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the post. One person said, “Awesome performance by Masaka Kids”.

Another individual wrote, “Superb moves”. “Incredible,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share? Did you feel like getting up and grooving too?

