Musician in viral ‘vibing cat’ meme creates amazing rendition of Kaliyon Ka Chaman

Amid the things that went crazy viral in 2020, the Vibing Cat meme grabs a place on the top half of the list. In case you’re unaware of this hilarious meme, allow us to explain. A creative mind on social media added an animated cat rhythmically bobbing its head to a video of a visually-impaired street musician performing on a tambourine. This edit gave the impression as if the feline was moving its head to the beat of the music played by the Turkish artist named Bilal Göregen. Following that, Göregen created a buzz online and people started watching his video, even the one without the cat. Now, he has sparked a chatter among people again with his latest creation. A few days ago, his rendition of a Hindi song was shared on his official YouTube channel.

Shared on November 24, the video shows him playing a rendition of the song Kaliyon Ka Chaman. What is even more exciting in the video is the energy portrayed. It may make you want to get out of your seat and shake a leg.

The comments section also had an update from Göregen.“I memorized the song years ago, but I did not know the name of the song and the singer, I learned it thanks to you. Thank you,” it read.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from amazed and amused people.

“Love from India,” wrote a YouTube user. There were others who shared similar comments.

An individual wrote, “He is a complete orchestra himself.” Another person commented, “Bilal Göregen Sir is visually impaired. Internet is such a beautiful place and has the power to bring more happiness in Bilal Sir’s life! Let us together support him to the fullest! Best wishes Sir! More strength to you! Love from India.”

Earlier this month, Göregen also shared the cat vibing video on his channel:

What do you think of the videos?