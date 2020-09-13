Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Musicians perform concert on rooftop amid pandemic in Germany

Musicians perform concert on rooftop amid pandemic in Germany

The performance went for roughly one hour.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 08:53 IST

By Associated Press | Trisha Sengupta, Dresden Germany

Musicians with alp horns performing on the roof of an apartment block. (AP)

Musicians have taken to the roofs of apartment blocks with alphorns in the German city of Dresden to perform a concert featuring distant harmonies at a time when cultural events have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dresdner Sinfoniker orchestra’s performance on Saturday, titled “The Sky above Prohlis,” saw 16 alphorns, nine trumpets and four tubas set up nearly 50 meters (164 feet) above the ground on the roofs of tower blocks in the city’s Prohlis district. Drums and other percussion instruments were set at a nearby car park on top of a shopping center.

Musicians with alp horns perform a concert. ( AP )

Organizers say the roughly one-hour performance, which comes as social distancing rules remain in place in Germany as well as some restrictions on cultural events, was made up of compositions which “all embrace the idea that several groups of musicians communicate over great distances.”

They said the event “is also an answer to the pandemic crisis,” with musicians hundreds of meters apart.



Four alphorns lie on the rooftop of a residence building. ( AP )

Local people took in the show from balconies and in the district’s streets.

Saturday’s program included “Fanfare,” composed for the 1984 Olympic Games by John Williams, a work from 400 years earlier by Venetian composer Giovanni Gabrieli and a newly commissioned piece by Markus Lehmann-Horn.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
Sep 13, 2020 08:37 IST
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Here are the precautions taken by govt for NEET
Sep 13, 2020 09:43 IST
Govt issues guidelines for post-Covid care management
Sep 13, 2020 09:20 IST
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Sep 13, 2020 08:07 IST

latest news

‘What is becoming of us?’: Akmal on world no.2 T20 batter being criticised
Sep 13, 2020 09:41 IST
IIIT Allahabad Convocation: 403 passing out students awarded degrees in online mode
Sep 13, 2020 09:38 IST
LIVE: India records 94,372 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24-hours; death toll reaches 78,586
Sep 13, 2020 09:33 IST
Netflix India’s ‘wanna feel old’ post takes people by surprise. Here’s why
Sep 13, 2020 09:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.