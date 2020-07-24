‘My father taught me to work hard’: Warrior Aaji aka Shantabai Pawar opens up about her Lathi Kathi performance on streets of Pune

The image shows Warrior Aaji whose performance video went all sorts of viral. (Twitter/ANI)

If you are on social media, by now you must have seen the viral video of Warrior Aaji whose skillful performance on the streets of Pune have made her an Internet sensation.

Actor Aishwarya Kale shared a video of the woman named Shantabai Pawar performing Lathi Kathi on a road in Pune and soon her video went all sorts of viral across various social media platforms. It wasn’t long before people came forward with their desire to extend a helping hand to Pawar. The list includes Pune’s Commissioner of Police Dr Venkatesham and actors Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood too.

Now, in a tweet posted by ANI, the 85-year-old woman has shared a snippet of her life. In the tweet’s caption, the news agency detailed a quote from Pawar. “I’m doing it since I was 8. My father taught me to work hard. People mostly remain indoors due to #COVID, so I clang utensil to alert them when I perform,” she said.

The tweet is complete with a video of the woman showing some more of her awesome skills:

In an update, ANI also detailed another statement from Pawar. “By God’s grace, I am able to perform at this age and sustain my livelihood. My grandchildren are pursuing their studies and we are happy,” she said.

People had a lot to say on the post. While some couldn’t stop praising her skills, others were simply bowled over.

“At 85 she is so fit that she can perform ‘Lathi Kathi’ to earn a livelihood. Great spirit Amma,” wrote a Twitter user. “She is an absolute fighter and deserves a chance to train her super lathi skills to all,” expressed another. “My Salute and respect to Shantabai Dadi,” commented a third.

Here’s what others had to say:

“Amazing skills,” wrote a Twitter user. There were many who expressed the same notion.

What do you think?