Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / My Ganga My Dolphin campaign launched at six sites across river Ganga

My Ganga My Dolphin campaign launched at six sites across river Ganga

The ecotourism programme was started in six sites across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:03 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, New Delhi

The National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Wildlife Institute of India and the Forest Department launched the My Ganga My Dolphin campaign. (representational image) (Pixabay)

The National Mission for Clean Ganga, the Wildlife Institute of India and the Forest Department launched the My Ganga My Dolphin campaign on the occasion of Ganga River Dolphin Day on Monday.

A Dolphin-based ecotourism programme was launched at various sites along the Ganga River. It was started in six sites across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

“This is a joint venture of WII, NMCG and the State Forest Departments, for sustainable tourism linking livelihood through Dolphin Conservation for ecotourism along the Ganga river,” read a statement from the Jal Shakti Ministry.

“On this occasion through a video message, Jal Shakti Minister, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat congratulated the nation and informed that the population of the Gangetic Dolphins has increased in recent years. He also appealed to the people to join the Dolphin Conservation campaign while emphasising the importance of biodiversity in the rejuvenation of the river Ganga,” the statement added.

The Ganga Praharis in all the sites have been trained in biodiversity-based eco-tourism and will take the tourists on boat rides to view Dolphin and another biodiversity present in the Ganga River.

“In the My Ganga My Dolphin campaign, Dolphin census will be conducted in the 250 km stretch from Bijnore to Narora, many community awareness campaigns will be carried out and young volunteers will be encouraged to enrol as Ganga Mitras,” the statement added. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Oct 06, 2020 08:44 IST
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
Oct 06, 2020 09:42 IST
Mike Pompeo seeks to show united front on China despite Covid-19 pandemic
Oct 06, 2020 10:07 IST
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Oct 06, 2020 09:41 IST

latest news

Premature relaxation of safety measures undermines gains against Covid
Oct 06, 2020 10:12 IST
Carreño Busta, Djokovic get rematch in Paris
Oct 06, 2020 10:12 IST
Pompeo and his Japanese counterpart to lead initiative to counter China’s growing power
Oct 06, 2020 10:12 IST
India records lowest Covid-19 cases, deaths in a week; tally nears 6.7 million
Oct 06, 2020 10:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.