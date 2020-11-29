Mysterious metal monolith found in remote Utah desert area has disappeared

The Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources came across a shiny metal monolith on November 18. The mysterious monolith had taken the Internet by storm as there is no official information available regarding who put it in the state’s red-rock desert. Now, the three-sided stainless-steel object, which is estimated to be about as tall as two men put together, has disappeared as bizarrely as it had initially appeared.

The Bureau of Land Management, Utah, shared a Facebook post notifying netizens of the disappearance of the monolith. It read, “Here is our official statement on the rumors surrounding the ‘#Monolith:’ We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office”.

The text further went on to say, “The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27”.

With the BLM unaware about who has removed the piece and them not investigating the matter further, it looks like the mystery around the monolith continues.

Here is what people had to say about this turn of events. One person said, “It was fun to wonder. Maybe it will show up somewhere else”.

Another individual wrote, “It was a cool diversion while it lasted”. “It’s nice to have some mysteries in life,” read one comment under the post. Do you agree?

