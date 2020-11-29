Sections
Mysterious metal monolith found in remote Utah desert area has disappeared

The Bureau of Land Management, Utah shared a Facebook post notifying netizens about the disappearance of the mysterious metal monolith.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 18:50 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the mysterious monolith. (Facebook/@BLMUtah)

The Utah Department of Public Safety and Division of Wildlife Resources came across a shiny metal monolith on November 18. The mysterious monolith had taken the Internet by storm as there is no official information available regarding who put it in the state’s red-rock desert. Now, the three-sided stainless-steel object, which is estimated to be about as tall as two men put together, has disappeared as bizarrely as it had initially appeared.

The Bureau of Land Management, Utah, shared a Facebook post notifying netizens of the disappearance of the monolith. It read, “Here is our official statement on the rumors surrounding the ‘#Monolith:’ We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the ‘monolith’ has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party. The BLM did not remove the structure, which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff’s office”.

The text further went on to say, “The structure has received international and national attention and we received reports that a person or group removed it on the evening of Nov. 27”.

Check out the post which has already accumulated nearly 100 comments and almost 250 shares here:



With the BLM unaware about who has removed the piece and them not investigating the matter further, it looks like the mystery around the monolith continues.

Here is what people had to say about this turn of events. One person said, “It was fun to wonder. Maybe it will show up somewhere else”.

Another individual wrote, “It was a cool diversion while it lasted”. “It’s nice to have some mysteries in life,” read one comment under the post. Do you agree?

What are your thoughts on this share?

Also Read | Shiny and mysterious metal monolith found in remote Utah desert area leaves officials baffled

