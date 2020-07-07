Sections
Home / It's Viral / Nagpur Police’s riddle helps you select a travel destination, but there’s a catch

Nagpur Police’s riddle helps you select a travel destination, but there’s a catch

The post details step-by-step instructions for solving the puzzle and the twist lies in the solution itself.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:04 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Posted on their official Twitter account, the department tweeted about the contest and asked everyone to solve an interesting math riddle. (Twitter/@NagpurPolice)

Many will agree that there are several people craving for a vacation. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a beach or a mountain, people are longing to stretch their legs and fill their social media with aesthetic photos of pretty landscapes. But, Nagpur Police has stepped in to make sure that people refrain from doing so in these perilous times with a witty travel contest post.

Posted on their official Twitter account, the department tweeted about the contest and asked everyone to solve an interesting math riddle. “Nagpur Police has organised a TRAVEL contest. Calculate your next Travel Destination,” reads the caption.

The post details step-by-step instructions for solving the puzzle and the twist lies in the solution itself.

Take a look at the post and check the destination you received:



If you’re still confused, let us clear the air for you. The riddle is such that whatever number you choose, the result will be 9 and the 9th destination on the list is ‘Stay at Home’. The riddle has garnered over 1,000 likes and tons of impressed comments from netizens.

Although, one individual cracked the riddle in a rather unusual way and you’ll also relate to it if you’re a mathematics buff:

Here’s how others reacted:

What are your thoughts on this witty approach by Nagpur Police?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah dies at 76 of throat cancer
Jul 07, 2020 20:38 IST
ARAI, COEP extend MoU for MTech in Automotive Technology
Jul 07, 2020 20:35 IST
Best message I’ve received: Stokes elated with Joe Root’s words
Jul 07, 2020 20:34 IST
Sales dipping after end of odd-even rule, say Chandigarh shopkeepers
Jul 07, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.