Nagpur Police shows how to set a strong password. Video prompts people to say 'mind-boggling''

Nagpur Police shows how to set a strong password. Video prompts people to say ‘mind-boggling’’

Taking to Twitter the department shared a video of an individual using pattern lock to access a mobile.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 14:58 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Nagpur Police shared a video along with their tweet. (Twitter/@NagpurPolice)

Every now and then, you may have come across advisory posts by police departments and other authorities asking people to use strong passwords for their online accounts. However, this need for protection is not just limited to your accounts but also applies to your mobile phone. In a bid to remind people about the same, Nagpur police has now come up with a giggle-worthy yet important post and it’s something you should abide by.

Taking to Twitter, the department shared a video of an individual using a pattern lock to access a mobile. The pattern they use to showcase how strong the password should that has intrigued people. Wondering why? Take a look:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the video has already gathered over 1,500 views and counting. Along with that, it has also amassed more than 100 likes. From sharing hilarious comments to giving it thumbs up, people shared various replies.









What do you think of Nagpur Police’s post?



Also Read | Nagpur City Police wants to give grammar lessons to scammers. Here’s why

