Narcos, the doggo, maybe angry but his toy ducky helps him feel better. Check it out

The Beatles sang, “I get by with a little help from my friends”. That surely seems to be the case for Narcos, the doggo whose toy ducky friend is helping him be 10% less angry than he already is.

These two images were shared on Twitter from an account called ‘we rate dogs’ on June 22. “This is Narcos. He is very angry with you. The addition of his duck friend only makes him 10% less angry. 13/10 release him immediately,” reads the caption posted alongside the photographs.

The pictures show a black-furred pooch named Narcos. The canine’s coat appears drenched, making it seem as if he has just come out of the bath.

In the first shot, Narcos is starring crossly at the camera maybe since he is not a huge fan of showers.

The doggo, however, looks a bit calmer in the second image. Herein, Narcos is chilling side-by-side his toy ducky friend, who also looks wet.

That is one cute looking ducky, for sure. Hanging out with it would probably make anyone 10% less angry. Check out the image below to see if you agree.

This post currently has nearly 8,500 retweets and over 1 lakh likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “Narcos needs 90% more duck frens. This is just math”.

Another individual requested, “Can u please share a dry Narcos photo, puhleese”. The dog rates account obliged with this post:

What a well-travelled doggo. Though it seems that Narcos isn’t dry often.

“He protec, he attac, he feels better with his friend who quacks,” read one comment on the thread.

What are your thoughts on Narcos, the angry doggo and his ducky friend?

