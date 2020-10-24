NASA calls this image ‘galactic attraction’. Check it out to see why

Have you ever seen two galaxies interacting with each other? Do you know what a galactic merger looks like? If you answered ‘yes’ to one, or both, of the previous questions, then you’re probably a space enthusiast, and would thus, appreciate this post by NASA. But don’t worry if you’re not, and answered ‘no’ to the questions asked above. This share is so intriguing that it may tickle your fancy, any which way.

NASA shared this post on their official Instagram account on October 23. The text shared alongside the post explains what it shows. “Galactic Attraction. Galaxy NGC 2799 on the left is seemingly being pulled into the center of the galaxy NGC 2798 (on the right). Interacting galaxies influence each other, which may eventually result in a merger or a unique formation,” it reads.

The caption further states, “Already, these two galaxies have seemingly formed a sideways waterspout, with stars from NGC 2799 appearing to fall into NGC 2798 almost like drops of water. ⁣Galactic mergers can take place over several hundred million to over a billion years”.

Check out this ‘galactic merger’:

