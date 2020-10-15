NASA explores ‘bizarre fantasy-like structures’ in the Carina Nebula. Watch

Do you often find yourself gazing at the sky and wondering about the outer space? Do you love reading about different celestial bodies? Is it a habit of yours to often search for images or videos of the outer world on the Internet? If you have answered “yes” to any or all of these questions, then this post shared on official account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is tailor-made for you. Even if you haven’t, this is a post which has the capability to leave you mesmerised.

Taking to Instagram, they shared a 3D visualisation of the dark pillars of cold gas in Carina Nebula created using the observations from Hubble Telescope.

“Explore dark pillars of cold gas in the Carina Nebula with this 3D visualization created from Hubble observations. Winds and radiation from massive stars in the nebula carve away at these clouds, creating bizarre, fantasy-like structures,” they wrote in the caption.

Take a look at what they shared:

Since being shared just a few days ago, the post has already gathered more than 1.2 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. From posing questions to expressing their wonder, people shared all sorts of comments.

“This is amazing,” wrote an Intagram user. This sentiment was expressed by several others too. “Thought this was a dessert before I actually started paying attention,” said another. At first glance, it may look like a delicious sweet dish to many. Are you one of them?

“This is incredible. I’d love to have this as an hour long movie...best quality possible,” commented a third. “Breathtaking,” expressed a fourth. It indeed is!

What do you think of NASA’s post?

