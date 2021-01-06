Sections
NASA posts stunning pic of sunrise with inspirational caption. Seen it yet?

“Sun in the sky, you know how I feel,” reads a portion of the caption shared by NASA.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 08:38 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was captured by an astronaut aboard ISS. (Instagram/@nasa)

If you’re looking for an uplifting and motivational post to start your morning, then look no further. This picture by NASA, which shows the horizon and coastline of the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador during sunrise, may just do the trick.

The image was shared on the official Instagram account of NASA on January 5 with an inspirational caption. The text shared alongside the snapshot reads, “Sun in the sky, you know how I feel. While each & every sunrise literally marks the beginning of a brand new day, it also reminds us all that we, too, can start fresh with a good attitude, positivity, and gratitude. We are all about that for 2021 and beyond”.

It then goes on to state, “In a region often shrouded in clouds, this sunglint photograph was snapped by an Expedition 56 crew astronaut aboard the @ISS who focused a camera lens on the Sun’s reflection point, about 1050 miles to the northeast of the spacecraft’s position over Massachusetts. The photograph shows the horizon and coastline of the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, with Quebec further inland. Flying towards the sunrise looks magical: the feeling of speed, the Earth rotating below and the ISS humming, and then a massive burst of vibrant light”.

One can only imagine how magical this feeling must be, but you can see how genuinely enchanting the scene looks below:



Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. The share currently has over one million likes and also amassed many comments.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Stunning”. Another individual wrote, “Beautiful”. “Amazing,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this?

