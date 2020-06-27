NASA’s 10-year-long timelapse video of the Sun is simply magnificent. Watch

The image is taken from the timelapse video of the Sun shared by NASA. (YouTube/@NASA Goddard)

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center recently shared a video on their official YouTube channel which has now left people in awe. They shared a 10-year-long incredible timelapse video of the Sun and chances are after seeing the clip you’ll think that it is nothing short of magnificent.

Though over an hour long, the clip is worth watching as it showcases some of the most “noteworthy events” related to the Sun which take place over the course of a decade. They include incidents like “transit of Venus across the face of the Sun,” “powerful sequence of flares,” “eruptions,” and much more.

In the post’s caption the agency wrote that “NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory — SDO — has now been watching the Sun non-stop for over a full decade.”

“From its orbit in space around the Earth, SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years. This information has enabled countless new discoveries about the workings of our closest star and how it influences the solar system,” they added.

They also added the important events that take place in the course of 10 years in a chronological order. Further, the agency also provided links for each of the events for those who want to know the incidents in detail.

Take a look at the video and chances are it’ll leave you mesmerised:

Since being shared just a few days ago, the video has already gathered over 6.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also amassed more than 7,800 likes and close to 450 comments. There were several who were in awe. Many couldn’t stop gasping at the beauty of the Sun.

“That’s what you call a timelapse, its wonderful!” wrote a YouTube user. “As I watch this, I realize I’m involuntarily smiling,” expressed another. “Incredible to see him grow up so much in a decade, time flies,” expressed a third. “This is utterly incredible,” wrote a fourth and we completely agree.

What do you think of the Sun’s timelapse video?