NASA shares 4 most liked 2020 Hubble images, asks netizens to pick their fave. Which one is yours?

The official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope shared many educational and entertaining posts this past year. Now, as we start the last day of the year, take a look at some of the most liked Hubble images from 2020 tweeted by the account. They may leave you feeling a little nostalgic about all the exciting things that you have learned about space in 2020 through these informative posts. Additionally, NASA gave everyone a chance to vote for their favourite photo out of the four shared photographs. Check out the tweet to see which one you like best.

This tweet has been shared on December 29 from the official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope. “Vote to choose your favorite 2020 Hubble image in the poll below! These choices are based on our tweets of images released this year with the most hearts! Planets seemed to be pretty popular,” reads the text shared alongside the space snapshots.

The top left image shows the Cosmic Reef, while the top right photo shows Jupiter. The bottom left snapshot is of Saturn, whilst Neptune is captured in the bottom right picture. Check out the tweet here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this share has accumulated over 10,300 likes and many comments.

Here’s what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Too many good choices”.

Another individual wrote, “Aaaaa these are too good”. “All images are amazing,” read one comment under the share.

NASA shared another tweet on December 29 which revealed the how netizens voted. Check it out:

Looks like ‘Cosmic Reef’ is the winner! What are your thoughts on this share? Which picture was your personal favourite?

