Sections
Home / It's Viral / NASA shares first ever image of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede’s North Pole. ‘Hypnotic,’ says Twitter

NASA shares first ever image of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede’s North Pole. ‘Hypnotic,’ says Twitter

“It is so beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user on the post.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:32 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image was tweeted by NASA. (Twitter/@NASAJPL)

There is something extraordinary about the various images and videos of our solar system which grace the Internet. Just like this picture which shows the North Pole of Ganymede, a moon of Jupiter. What makes things even more interesting is that the north pole of the planet’s moon is photographed for the first time ever.

The image of the north pole of the ninth largest object in the solar system, the moon Ganymede, is captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft, reports the space agency.

Shared on NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory division’s official Twitter profile, the image is a sight to behold. Take a look yourself and prepare to get amazed:



Posted just a few hours ago, the tweet has amassed over 4,700 likes – and counting. It also received all sorts of comments from tweeple. While some were excited to see the image, others had questions.



“Oh, it’s gorgeous! Hypnotic! What are the colored specks in the shadow on Ganymede?” wrote a Twitter user. “It is so beautiful,” tweeted another and many agreed. “Wow, fascinating,” tweeted a third.

Many were curious about the number of moon Jupiter has. Just like this Twitter user who asked “How many moons does Jupiter has?”. To which the original poster replied:

What do you think of the image?

Also Read | Astronaut shares clip of lightning seen from space, netizens are spellbound. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amit Shah launches ‘Tree Plantation Drive-2020’ organised by coal ministry
Jul 23, 2020 13:29 IST
Ireland likely to tighten travel restrictions for Covid-19 hot spots
Jul 23, 2020 13:22 IST
SpiceJet becomes first budget carrier to operate flights to US
Jul 23, 2020 13:24 IST
British Airways reaches pilot deal to end row over job cuts
Jul 23, 2020 13:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.