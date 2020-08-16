Sections
Home / It's Viral / NASA shares image of galaxy over 200 million light years away from Earth, calls it ‘eccentric and beautiful’

NASA shares image of galaxy over 200 million light years away from Earth, calls it ‘eccentric and beautiful’

“Wow, so great to see this. NASA you are an eye in space for mankind,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 20:12 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NASA shared the image of a galaxy called NGC 1614. (Twitter/NASA)

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center took to Twitter to share an image of a galaxy which has now left people amazed. Captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, it’s named NGC 1614.

“This eccentrically shaped galaxy (NGC 1614) ablaze with activity was captured by @NASAHubble. The galaxy resides about 200 million light-years from Earth and is nestled in the southern constellation of Eridanus (the River),” read the caption given by NASA Goddard to this incredible image..

The image was also shared from NASA’s main Twitter account. “Peculiar, eccentric, and beautiful: that’s what we call this galaxy that dazzles from about 200 million light-years away. Captured by @NASAHubble, it’s actually two galaxies merging to become one,” they tweeted.

Along with the tweet, they shared a link to an article by NASA which details that the “active galactic merger” is the reason behind the galaxy’s peculiar appearance.



Since being shared, the post has wowed people and their comments showcase the same.

“Groovy,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow, so great to see this. NASA you are an eye in space for mankind,” expressed another. “It’s so unbelievable to imagine that ... thanks to NASA for sharing the picture,” tweeted a third. “Beautiful,” wrote a fourth and many agreed.

What do you think of the image?

Also Read | NASA tweets beautiful pictures of Mars. They may make you gasp in wonder

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After a year, Punjabi varsity syndicate meets today; to decide on inquiry reports
Aug 16, 2020 20:23 IST
Embrace the national digital health mission, but with care and safeguards
Aug 16, 2020 20:26 IST
Rohit Pawar seeks reopening of temples in Maharashtra
Aug 16, 2020 20:22 IST
Rajasthan political crisis ends but differences remain as senior leader hits out at Gehlot loyalists
Aug 16, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.