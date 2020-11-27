Sections
NASA shares pic of nebula taken by Hubble telescope. Can you spot it something else in it?

The picture shows the majestic Orion nebula captured from the Hubble telescope.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:12 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the Orion nebula. (Twitter@NASAUniverse)

The vast universe is home to many nebulae of various shapes and sizes. One photograph of a nebula, captured by the Hubble telescope has been shared on Twitter. Posted by NASA Universe, the picture has grabbed the attention of netizens thanks to a fun question shared in it. Chances are you’ll also find it interesting to figure out the answer to the question. Even if you don’t, you can just enjoy the mesmerizing colours of this nebula.

“Do you see a turkey in this Orion Nebula image from @NASAHubble... or is it just us?” reads the caption shared with the post. The picture shows the majestic Orion nebula captured from the Hubble telescope.

The image was posted around Thanksgiving on November 26.

Take a look at the post:

The post has garnered over 2,800 likes and numerous comments from netizens. While some confirmed that they could also see the shape of a turkey in the picture, others found the celestial phenomenon beautiful. 

What do you think of this post? Do you see a turkey in the Orion Nebula too?

