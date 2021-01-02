NASA shares pics that ‘unravel complexities of Earth from a cosmic vantage point’

An image of the Earth taken from space shared by NASA. (Instagram/@NASA)

NASA often shares posts on its social media handles which educate netizens about what goes on in outer space. Yet, on the first day of this new year, the space agency shared an Instagram post which recapped some happenings that took place on our very own planet this past year. These stunning shots of Earth, as captured through NASA satellites, may leave you in awe.

Posted on the official Instagram account of NASA on January 1, this post consists of 10 images. “In the vastness of the universe, the life-bringing beauty of our home planet shines bright. NASA’s fleet of Earth-observing satellites and instruments on the International Space Station unravel the complexities of the blue marble from a cosmic vantage point. These robotic scientists orbit our globe constantly, monitoring and notating changes, providing crucial information to researchers here on the ground,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The caption further states, “Take a glance at 2020 through the lens of NASA satellites”. And honestly, you wouldn’t want to miss a chance of taking this glance.

If seeing those impressive images left you mesmerised, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 9.5 lakh likes and has simultaneously garnered many appreciative comments.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Beautiful planet! We need to care for her”.

Another individual wrote, “We live on a jewel of a rock”. “Wow! So beautiful,” read one comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on this post?

