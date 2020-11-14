NASA shares picture of ‘gravitational lensing’. It is intriguing

NASA seems to never fail to use its social media presence to entertain as well as educate netizens. Their latest post is a testament to this notion. The share may leave you a little bit smarter and a whole lot interested in wanting to know more about the fascinating effect it depicts.

This image was shared from the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope on November 13. The descriptive caption of the photograph explains what it shows. It reads, “In this #HubbleFriday image, the galaxy LRG-3-817 appears as a long arc just to the left of the central galaxy cluster. It looks distorted because of an effect called gravitational lensing, which happens when a huge collection of matter (like the galaxy cluster pictured here) sits between Earth and a distant source of light”.

The text further goes on to say, “Because space becomes warped by the gravity of massive objects, the light behind the galaxy cluster bends as it travels to us, creating a distorted image of the distant galaxy. This effect was first predicted by Einstein’s general theory of relativity”.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention, and rightfully so. It currently has over 61,500 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Einstein’s theory of relativity can explain almost anything”.

Another individual wrote, “Nice”. “Fascinating,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Wow”. This share indeed evokes a lot of wonder.

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | ‘Cosmic cascade’ captured by Hubble telescope is stunningly beautiful