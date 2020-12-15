NASA shares picture of snow-covered Himalayan mountains from space. It also captures Delhi’s bright city lights

In her famous track titled Tennis Court, singer Lorde sang the poetic lyric, “I’ll see the veins of my city like they do in space”. If you’re a Delhite, then this statement may be the aptest description for what this image, shared on the official Instagram account of NASA, shows. The long-exposure photograph, taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station, shows what the snow-covered Himalayan mountains look like from space. It also captures the bright city lights of New Delhi. The stunning snapshot may leave you stunned.

Posted just a few hours ago, the image is accompanied by text explaining what it shows. It reads, “The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss. The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. South of the range, or to the right from this perspective, lies the agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan”.

The caption further goes onto state that the bright city lights of New Delhi and Lahore are visible below the orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation. Check out the post below:

