NASA shares rare cloud-free picture of Elephant Island. ‘Stunning,’ say netizens

“Stunning,” “Totally cool,” and “Awesome,” were some of the words that people left in the comments section of this Instagram post shared by NASA. Looking at the picture, which shows a rare cloud-free view of the Elephant Island, may make you utter similar things.

Posted on the official Instagram account of NASA Earth Observatory, this photograph was shared on December 30. The text posted alongside the snapshot describes what it depicts. It reads, “On December 13, Landsat captured a rare cloud-free view of Elephant Island, northeast of the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula. In 1915, British explorer Ernest Shackleton and his crew landed on Elephant Island after months adrift in the Southern Ocean. The island is home to seals and penguins and a prime spot for watching whales”.

If that image left you in awe, then know that you’re not alone. Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The share currently has over 21,300 likes and has simultaneously amassed many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Thank you for sharing some history along with a timeless picture. It’s beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “Pretty”. “Gorgeous,” read one comment under the post.

Many also left heart-eyes emojis under the share.

