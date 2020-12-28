Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / NASA shares video of galaxies that ‘appear to be locked in a cosmic dance’

NASA shares video of galaxies that ‘appear to be locked in a cosmic dance’

“Explore this #HubbleClassic view of NGC 3314A and NGC 3314B, two galaxies in the constellation Hydra,” reads a portion of the caption shared alongside the video.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 22:01 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a screenshot from the video shared by NASA. (Instagram/@nasahubble)

From our moon to the neighbouring planets to the most distant galaxies, space is a wonder to behold. Thanks to the social media profiles of the space agencies and the astronauts, we often get a glimpse of the dazzling world that lies beyond ours. Just like this video shared on the official Instagram account for NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope. It shows two galaxies in the constellation Hydra.

“Explore this #HubbleClassic view of NGC 3314A and NGC 3314B, two galaxies in the constellation Hydra. Though the galaxies appear to be locked in a cosmic dance, they’re separated by tens of millions of light-years, with one closer to us than the other,” the space agency wrote.

Take a look at the video that may leave you in awe:

Did that memerised you? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. While commenting on the post many shared that the clip is amazing.

“We sail through endless sky,” wrote an Instagram user. “Literally one of the most beautiful occulting pairs of galaxies ever!!!” expressed another. “It is amazing what you do, I can’t believe I live on the same planet as you,” praised a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Astronaut wishes ‘Happy Holidays’ with incredible video of Earth from space

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

We must realise global health requires a coordinated effort
DYDE orders audit of seven schools in Pune over funds utilisation
by Namrata Devikar
Below 200 covid cases in J&K first time since July
by HT Correspondent
Publicise expenses incurred in event to mark completion of 3-year tenure: HPCC to HP govt
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.