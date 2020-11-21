NASA shares video of Hubble Space Telescope’s voyage of discovery. It is fascinating

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is an extraordinary device. The data collected by this telescope that floats in space has been used for substantial research that helps humanity learn a bit more about the universe that we reside in. On November 20, the birthday of American astronomer Edwin Hubble, whom the telescope is named after, NASA shared a video celebrating the discoveries made by the telescope. Watching the recording may leave you feeling amazed.

Posted from the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, this video is just a little over two-minutes-and-thirty-seconds long. “Hubble: Voyage of Discovery. Happy birthday, Edwin Hubble! Our namesake made groundbreaking discoveries in the field of astronomy, just as the telescope named for him has done over the past 30 years,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the post.

Check out the clip to see all the celestial wonders the Hubble Space Telescope has discovered during its voyage, from storms in neighbouring planets to dark matter:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has over 1.3 lakh views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Thank you”.

Another individual wrote, “Wow”. “Incredible,” read one comment under the post.

You can learn more exciting facts about the Hubble Space Telescope, which is as long as a large school bus and weighs as much as two adult elephants, here.

