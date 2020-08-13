Sections
Home / It's Viral / NASA tweets beautiful pictures of Mars. They may make you gasp in wonder

NASA tweets beautiful pictures of Mars. They may make you gasp in wonder

With over 16,000 likes and more than 3,200 retweets, people didn’t hold back their amazement while sharing their comments on the post.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:37 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An image of the Red Planet Mars shared on Twitter by NASA. (Twitter/@NASA)

Mars, the fourth planet from the sun, has always been a source of curiosity for people. For years, scientific explorations have helped people on Earth to know more about the Red Planet. The images of the planet never fail to fascinate people. Just like these ones tweeted by NASA which may make you gasp in wonder.

“Beautiful Mars! Our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter launched 15 years ago today to study the Red Planet’s atmosphere, weather, subsurface water, and more. But the mission might best be known for the images sent by its @HiRISE [the orbiter],” NASA tweeted. The post is complete with four mesmerising images of the planet.

With over 16,000 likes and more than 3,200 retweets, people didn’t hold back their amazement while sharing their comments on the post. From appreciating the planet’s beauty to wishing they could live there, people shared various reactions.

“I wish I could go there,” wrote a Twitter user. “Not simply beautiful, but extremely beautiful,” commented another. “These photos really are just stunning,” said a third.



What do you think of the images?

Also Read | Green glow around Red Planet Mars sends Twitter into a frenzy

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GUJCET 2020 admit card released at gujcet.gseb.org, here’s how to download
Aug 13, 2020 16:05 IST
Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp ahead of crucial party meet
Aug 13, 2020 16:04 IST
Lebanese judiciary to question former finance ministers on blast
Aug 13, 2020 16:07 IST
Not the right time to return as Barca coach, says Xavi
Aug 13, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.