National Doctor's Day 2020: Mumbai Police's special tribute to doctors who're no less than superheroes

On National Doctor’s Day Mumbai Police has given a heartfelt tribute to the front-line workers.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 12:27 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Mumbai Police’s special tribute on National Doctor’s Day. (Instagram/@MumbaiPolice)

National Doctor’s Day is being celebrated today and people all over social media are writing words of praise and sharing posts of gratitude towards our heroes. Among those posts is a special tribute from Mumbai Police.

You may have heard the phrase ‘not all superheroes wear capes’. Well, the post shared by Mumbai Police will remind you of that line as it sits perfectly with the image shared by the police handle.

The picture shows Superman and Batman’s capes along with Captain America’s shield and Ironman’s helmet hanging next to a doctor’s lap coat and stethoscope.

“The doctor’s apron is no less than a superhero’s cape. We thank all the doctors for their selfless service to this city,” says the post shared by Mumbai Police on Instagram and Twitter. They have also used the hashtag #NationalDoctorsDay in their post.



Shared over an hour ago, the post has collected over 5,800 likes on the photo sharing app and over 1,800 likes and more than 300 retweets on Twitter. Many have posted comments praising the post and expressing their gratitude for the real superheroes.

“This is the most honest representation! Doctors are superheroes,” shared an individual. “Movies show us imaginary superheroes, but you guys are real superheroes,” wrote another. “Every person who is helping us needs to be celebrated... u all are our superheroes,” commented a third.

July 1st is celebrated as National Doctor’s Day as it marks the birth and death anniversary of former chief minister of West Bengal Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy who was a renowned physician.

