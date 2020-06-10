Sections
Home / It's Viral / Natural pool ‘untouched’ by humans discovered deep inside a cave in New Mexico

Natural pool ‘untouched’ by humans discovered deep inside a cave in New Mexico

In their Facebook post, Carlsbad Caverns National Park wrote this nature pool was discovered deep inside Lechuguilla Cave.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:21 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the natural pool discovered by a group of explorers. (Facebook/Carlsbad Caverns National Park)

In an incredible moment, a team of explorers discovered a natural pool which may have never been seen by humans, until now. They discovered this pristine water body in Lechuguilla Cave, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, New Mexico, USA.

The national park shared a post on Facebook detailing this amazing discovery and an image. They wrote that the explorers ventured out beyond a body of water known as the Lake of Liquid Sky which was discovered in 1993. To their amazement, they found the cave pool which appeared to be “completely pristine.”

The park also wrote that the “edges beneath this pool appear to be ‘pool fingers’”. Then they added that it could be “bacterial colonies that have evolved entirely without human presence.”

They concluded the post by assuring people that the expedition team took special precautions to ensure there were no contaminants introduced to the natural pool.



Since being shared, people have dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Most were clearly amazed to see a picture of something so beautiful.

“Wow like a breathtaking view,” wrote a Facebook user. “Where is water it is coconut milk,” joked another. “It’s very strange. But very beautiful,” expressed a third.

What do you think of this discovery?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hero MotoCorp shares decline over 2% after Quarter 4 earnings
Jun 10, 2020 13:01 IST
29-year-old woman commits suicide in Rampur Bushahr
Jun 10, 2020 13:00 IST
Furious after married daughter elopes with lover, father hacks 2 to death
Jun 10, 2020 12:58 IST
With pristine reefs at stake, Cuba bets on coral nurseries
Jun 10, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.