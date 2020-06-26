Sections
Home / It's Viral / Naughty baby elephant pushes friend in water. Video makes tweeple laugh

Naughty baby elephant pushes friend in water. Video makes tweeple laugh

Yet another example of how playful baby elephants can be.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:08 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The baby elephant pushing his friend in the water. (Twitter/@susantananda3)

The Internet’s flooded with videos that show how playful baby elephants can be. From sliding slopes to playing with water, videos of tiny elephants instantly bring a smile on one’s face. This video is no different. It shows one baby elephant pulling a fast one on his friend and people cannot stop laughing at the video.

The clip has been circulating online for a while but caught people’s attention again after it was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle. The video shows two baby elephants standing next to each other. Suddenly, one of the elephants pushes the other one in the water while it seems the latter wonders what just happened.

“In mischievous play elephant calves are unbeatable,” posted Nanda while sharing the clip and the clip is proof to the statement.



Shared on June 25, the video has collected over 4,800 likes and more than 800 retweets till now. People have posted a ton of reactions to the elephant’s naughtiness.



“Just like human baby,” wrote an individual. “That’s the making of a best friend,” commented another. “Kids are kids,” replied a third.

Someone also used this GIF to share their reaction:

A few were also concerned about the elephant being hurt. “Looks like the push might have hurt the elephant leg,” posted a Twitter user.

What do you think about the video?

Also Read | Watson the dog saying sorry to his brother Kiko will melt your heart. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Abhay Deol endorses dropping of ‘fairness’ tag from MNC’s products
Jun 26, 2020 14:18 IST
India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care
Jun 26, 2020 14:11 IST
Covid-19: Austrian ski resort has record rate of coronavirus antibodies
Jun 26, 2020 14:10 IST
Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to ‘meet the moment’
Jun 26, 2020 14:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.