Sections
Home / It's Viral / Need a haircut? Try the jugaad technique by this desi uncle, netizens are loving it

Need a haircut? Try the jugaad technique by this desi uncle, netizens are loving it

The man, step by step shows how just with a comb, a blade and a paper clip one can give themselves a proper haircut.

Updated: May 20, 2020 11:44 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The man shows the simple objects required for cutting hair. (Twitter/@AnupKhaple)

The art of cutting hair is not something everyone can ace in a snap of the fingers. However, now, many are trying it while they’re staying indoors. When the Internet is brimming with clips of such haircut fails of humans as well as pets, one video of a man successfully acing it while using basic household items has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The clip starts with the man making a cape from a piece of newspaper so that the hair doesn’t fall on the clothes he is wearing. He then shows the simple objects required for cutting hair.

As the clip goes on, the man, step by step shows how just with a comb, a blade and a paper clip one can give themselves a proper haircut.

Check out the video and be amazed:



Shared on May 17, the post has garnered over 44,300 views and tons of surprised as well as appreciative comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop showering praise, others pointed out that it’s an old hack that has been used for generations.

Are you willing to try this technique?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

22-year-old vegetable vendor stabbed to death in Ludhiana
May 20, 2020 11:40 IST
Brazil suffers record coronavirus deaths, Trump mulls travel ban
May 20, 2020 11:33 IST
Two new Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh take total count to 202
May 20, 2020 11:32 IST
Amphan likely to maintain intensity of cyclonic storm till May 21 morning
May 20, 2020 11:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.