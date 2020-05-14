Neighbours celebrate happy hour in quarantine in Venezuela, pass wine across rooftops

When Venezuela ordered a quarantine in March to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, real estate agent Berta Lopez was unsure how she would pass the time - until she by chance wandered up the rooftop of her building.

She found that not only the neighbours were congregating to enjoy the sunset or listen to music, but also that they had struck up friendships with residents of adjacent buildings in the Los Palos Grandes neighborhood.

They first developed a tradition of sharing wine by pouring some into a plastic container tied to a fishing line, throwing it across to someone on a nearby building, and then retrieving the container to continue sharing with other neighbours.

A man throws a plastic container filled with wine to another rooftop. ( REUTERS )

That evolved into afternoon coffees and dinner gatherings at the social distance required by the pandemic. “Rooftops were usually a place for maintenance (equipment), they’ve turned into a space to spend time with neighbours and with neighbours from other buildings,” said Lopez.

“It has motivated me to be more in contact with nature, to spend a little less time on social media and on my phone.”

A man fills a neighbors' cup with wine at a rooftop during a nationwide quarantine due to the coronavirus. ( REUTERS )

The three buildings in the upscale Los Palos Grandes neighborhood of Caracas offer stunning views of the El Avila mountain that separates Venezuela’s capital from the Caribbean Sea some 25 miles (40 km) to the north.

They also receive frequent visits from majestic macaws, large bright-colored tropical birds whose throaty calls echo through the neighbourhood as they move from balcony to balcony to be fed by adoring residents.