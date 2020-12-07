Sections
Nellie the doggo can’t decide to wear yellow bow or pink, so she did this

The doggo’s “phenomenal decision” may make you grin.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 09:05 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Nellie the doggo. (Twitter/@dog_rates)

If you’re looking for content to brighten up your day, then look no further. Here is a tweet about an absolutely adorable dog Nellie and her dilemma about selecting the bow that suits her the best. The post may not only make you grin but may also fill your heart up with utmost joy.

Shared on Twitter by WeRateDogs, the post has four images. The first two show Nellie wearing bows of two different colours – Yellow and Pink. The other two images show what she finally decides to put on.

Take a look at the tweet to know about the doggo’s “phenomenal decision”.

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 2.4 lakh likes. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some shared pictures of videos of their own pets, others wrote how cute Nellie looks. There were many who couldn’t stop commenting on her puppy eyes.

“I think I just heard my dog Shadow say “Whoa Nellie!” wrote a pet parent. “Are you kidding? Nellie invented puppy eyes confirmed,” expressed another. Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the tweet?

