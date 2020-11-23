Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Nellore man bags world record title for removing 68 bottle caps in a minute with head. Watch

Nellore man bags world record title for removing 68 bottle caps in a minute with head. Watch

Prabhakar Reddy broke the earlier world record set in this regard by Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid Naseem.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:14 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Nellore Andhra Pradesh

Indian Martial Arts expert Prabhakar Reddy set a Guinness world record by removing 68 bottle caps. (Twitter/@GWR)

Indian Martial Arts expert Prabhakar Reddy has set a Guinness world record by removing 68 bottle caps in one minute with his head.

He broke the earlier world record set in this regard by Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid Naseem.

Guinness World Records tweeted: “The most bottle caps removed with the head in one minute is 68 and was achieved by Prabhakar Reddy P, assisted by Sujith Kumar E and Rakesh B (all India) in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India.”

The clip has garnered over 1,700 views on Twitter. People dropped many congratulatory messages for the amazing feat in the comments section.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
Nov 23, 2020 07:30 IST
‘No criminal antecedents’: Bharti, Harsh’s bail plea to be heard today
Nov 23, 2020 10:01 IST
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Nov 23, 2020 04:59 IST
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Nov 23, 2020 08:41 IST

latest news

Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi to star in Om The Battle Within
Nov 23, 2020 10:03 IST
Alibaba CEO says China’s draft anti-monopoly rules ‘timely and necessary’
Nov 23, 2020 09:58 IST
44,059 new infections in last 24 hours, 2.5% drop from yesterday
Nov 23, 2020 09:59 IST
Time is very near when Kohli will be lifting the World Cup: Harbhajan Singh
Nov 23, 2020 09:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.