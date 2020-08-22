Sections
Netflix India asks Instagram users to caption this still from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. They comply

“My shoes watching me go another day without wearing them,” read a comment under the post.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 13:30 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a still from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. (Instagram/@netflix_in)

Netflix India’s Instagram account often shares posts which leave netizens in fits. Their recent post is no different.

On August 21, the account shared a still from the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The image features the three male leads, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar. What’s interesting is that Netflix India asked people to caption the image. Expectedly, people did so and their replies were absolutely hilarious.

Check out the post:



Since being shared, the post has captured netizens’ attention with more than two lakh likes and almost 2,000 comments.



Here are some funny captions Instagram users came up with for this creative share. One person said, “My shoes watching me go another day without wearing them”. The Netflix India Instagram account responded to this by making a rather witty pun. They said, “Please wear them once in a while. They have a sole”.

Another individual said, “You and your squad waiting for the pani puri wala bhaiya to open up”.

“Me when your friends say ‘Don’t look back your crush is walking in’” read one comment under the post. An Instagram user stated, “Me in an online class after prof asked me to switch on my camera”.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Relatives at my 5th birthday party waiting for me to show my dance skills”. Now, that is an experience we wholeheartedly relate to. “Us waiting for Stranger Things Season 4,” read a comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this post? How would you caption it?

