Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Netflix India asks tweeple to ‘caption this’ still from Friends. Their responses are hilarious

Netflix India asks tweeple to ‘caption this’ still from Friends. Their responses are hilarious

The image features American actor David Schwimmer as the fictional character Ross Geller.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 13:39 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a still from the American sitcom Friends. (Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

The American sitcom, Friends, has carved a special spot in the hearts of many with it entertaining storylines and enduring characters. Even though no longer on air, Monica’s Type A behaviour and Rachel’s fashion sense often grace our rerun parties. Now, Ross from Friends is here to entertain people in a whole new manner. But this time around, it isn’t his unique understanding of ‘Unagi’ or his in-depth knowledge of dinosaurs that is making people giggle. The beloved paleontologist has been featured in a ‘caption this’ post by Netflix India, and it is the Twitter thread that is an absolute chuckle-fest.

Netflix India’s official Twitter account shared this image on September 27. “Caption this,” reads the text shared alongside the snapshot.

Check out the tweet which has already garnered over 3,000 likes and a diverse set of replies from those on the micro-blogging application:



Here is how tweeple captioned the photograph. But a forewarning as you continue reading, laughter may ensue.



One person said, “Me when Netflix posts popular templates”. Another individual wrote, “Netflix subscription ending tomorrow”.

“Good morning. It’s still 2020,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree. Somebody else stated, “Mondays”.

A Twitter user proclaimed, “When things are going too good and you haven’t panicked in a while”. Are you also all too familiar with this emotion?

“Weekend Ends Tomorrow,” declared a comment on the thread.

Here are some other responses from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share? Do you have any creative captions for the photo?

Also Read | Netflix India ups its ‘caption this’ game with an Instagram reel. Seen it yet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST
Pakistan should tackle influx of outsiders in PoK, India tells UN rights body
Sep 28, 2020 14:23 IST
Bombay HC asks Kangana Ranaut to submit her tweets, objectionable video by Sanjay Raut,
Sep 28, 2020 14:52 IST
G20 Leaders’ Summit to be held virtually in November
Sep 28, 2020 13:46 IST

latest news

Turkey prepares second indictment on 6 Khashoggi murder suspects: Report
Sep 28, 2020 14:54 IST
Uttarakhand gears up for a snow leopard park to attract more tourists
Sep 28, 2020 14:50 IST
Tiger shares video of cool stunt: ‘Feels good to fly again after injury’
Sep 28, 2020 14:50 IST
MP govt relieves top cop after video of him beating wife goes viral
Sep 28, 2020 14:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.