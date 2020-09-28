Netflix India asks tweeple to ‘caption this’ still from Friends. Their responses are hilarious

The image shows a still from the American sitcom Friends. (Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

The American sitcom, Friends, has carved a special spot in the hearts of many with it entertaining storylines and enduring characters. Even though no longer on air, Monica’s Type A behaviour and Rachel’s fashion sense often grace our rerun parties. Now, Ross from Friends is here to entertain people in a whole new manner. But this time around, it isn’t his unique understanding of ‘Unagi’ or his in-depth knowledge of dinosaurs that is making people giggle. The beloved paleontologist has been featured in a ‘caption this’ post by Netflix India, and it is the Twitter thread that is an absolute chuckle-fest.

Netflix India’s official Twitter account shared this image on September 27. “Caption this,” reads the text shared alongside the snapshot.

Check out the tweet which has already garnered over 3,000 likes and a diverse set of replies from those on the micro-blogging application:

Here is how tweeple captioned the photograph. But a forewarning as you continue reading, laughter may ensue.

One person said, “Me when Netflix posts popular templates”. Another individual wrote, “Netflix subscription ending tomorrow”.

“Good morning. It’s still 2020,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree. Somebody else stated, “Mondays”.

A Twitter user proclaimed, “When things are going too good and you haven’t panicked in a while”. Are you also all too familiar with this emotion?

“Weekend Ends Tomorrow,” declared a comment on the thread.

Here are some other responses from the thread:

What are your thoughts on this share? Do you have any creative captions for the photo?

